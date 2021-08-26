Road closures around Fred Hartman bridge and Galleria area, yes, again, this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)- Yes, you read the title right. We will see very similar closures this weekend to what we saw last weekend, but pay attention to the slight changes.

First, this weekend all main lanes of the I-610 West loop northbound will be closed where it meets up with I-69, and two lanes southbound will be closed. The time frame is the same, starting at 9:00 P.M. on Friday and reopening on Monday at 5:00 A.M. Be prepared to see a lot of congestion on the frontage road all around the Galleria.

The repairs needed on the Fred Hartman bridge are coming to a close. Last weekend we talked about the southbound lanes, this coming weekend it will be the northbound lanes completely closed. TxDOT is doing this in order to return the traffic flows back to their normal configuration. Expect delays traveling from La Porte to Baytown.

Make sure to tune into NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC each weekday for more construction news.

All road closures are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, or other events.

Thursday morning at 7AM — CW39 traffic anchor Hannah Trippett is monitoring heavy traffic inbound from Spring and the Aldine area, where a 10-vehicle accident is causing delays this morning. Watch LIVE for updates till 9:30AM.

