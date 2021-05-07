Road closures coming to downtown and Galleria area this weekend

HOUSTON (CW39) Prepare to detour this weekend with several ramps and roads closed around Houston.

Starting with the 69/610 interchange, construction continues with a total closure of the northbound lanes of I-69 where the freeway meets the West loop. Traffic will be detoured to the I-610 West loop northbound ramp. Instead, you can exit I-69 at Chimney Rock Rd. and take Richmond avenue instead.

Traveling near downtown? Drivers will not be able to take the I-10 ramp to I-45 North all weekend. Starting at 9 P.M. tonight all interchange lanes will be closed throughout the weekend. Travel on side streets like Houston Ave. or N Main St. to avoid the inevitable slow spots in the area.

