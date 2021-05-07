Road closures coming to downtown and Galleria area this weekend

No Wait Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Prepare to detour this weekend with several ramps and roads closed around Houston.

Starting with the 69/610 interchange, construction continues with a total closure of the northbound lanes of I-69 where the freeway meets the West loop. Traffic will be detoured to the I-610 West loop northbound ramp. Instead, you can exit I-69 at Chimney Rock Rd. and take Richmond avenue instead.

Traveling near downtown? Drivers will not be able to take the I-10 ramp to I-45 North all weekend. Starting at 9 P.M. tonight all interchange lanes will be closed throughout the weekend. Travel on side streets like Houston Ave. or N Main St. to avoid the inevitable slow spots in the area.

Make sure to tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday for more construction updates from 6-10 A.M.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

start of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss