Road closures expected in Galveston for canceled Lone Star Rally

GALVESTON (CW39) If you are heading to Galveston in early November you could run into some delays.

City staff, including the Galveston Police Department, are preparing for an influx of motorcycles from November 5th through November 8th, which would have been the Lone Star Rally dates for this year. Over the summer, the Lone Star Rally announced organizers were canceling the 2020 event due to Coronavirus concerns; however, we anticipate traffic from attendees who had already booked hotels.

City officials say, they are working on a plan to eliminate all vehicular traffic on the Strand between 20th and 25th streets. Road closures will block off the area. If it appears that the impact on Galveston is minor, the city may reopen the Strand to vehicular traffic before the end of the weekend.

The reasoning for Lone Star Rally`s cancellation is to reduce the threat of spreading COVID-19. Having other vendors showing up to set up for sales will cause problems and will increase the threat of spreading COVID-19.

Galveston has placed a ban on all temporary permits, loudspeaker permits, and vending permits beginning November 5th through November 8th.

The Galveston Police Department and the City Marshal’s Office will be patrolling these areas as well as the entire island.