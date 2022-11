HOUSTON (KIAH) – With the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade coming on Thursday, expect several road closures around downtown Houston on Thursday morning.

The closures will begin on Wednesday at 2 p.m. and last until Thursday at 2 p.m. for some streets as stages and floats begin to load for the parade, which begins at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 24, 2022

Parade staging/load-in/rehearsal

Louisiana between Dallas & Lamar (east curb lane) at 11:00 a.m. until 11/24 at 5:00 p.m.

Smith between Walker & Lamar (All lanes) from 1:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Smith between Rusk & Lamar at 6:00 p.m. (all lanes) until 3:00 p.m. on 11/24

Brazos between Dallas & Lamar (all lanes) at 6:00 p.m.

Note: East curb lane will remain open

Walker between Louisiana & Bagby (all lanes) at 6:00 p.m.

Lamar between Louisiana & Bagby (all lanes) at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 24, 2022

Parade staging/disbanding between 6:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Allen Parkway (inbound) between Taft & Bagby

Bagby (northbound) between Dallas & McKinney

Bagby (southbound) between Walker & Clay

Lamar between Louisiana & outbound Allen Parkway at I-45 overpass

Gillette St. (close midblock – beginning north of The Federal Reserve Bank to Allen Parkway)

Parade route between 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. / Parade begins at 9:00 a.m.

Smith between Lamar & Walker

Walker between Smith & Milam

Milam between Walker & Pease

Pease between Milam & Louisiana

Louisiana between Pease & Clay

Clay between Louisiana & Smith

Smith between Clay & Dallas / Parade concludes on Smith at Dallas

**PLEASE NOTE THAT ALL STREETS ARE OPEN BY 3:00 P.M. ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2022, UNLESS NOTED OTHERWISE.