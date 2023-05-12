HOUSTON (CW39) – If you want to spend a few extra minutes of quality time with your mom this weekend. Hop in the car and take on the Houston traffic, you will likely have plenty of time to catch up on conversation as some weekend roadwork could have you sitting in traffic for a while!

The westbound connector ramp to Beltway 8 East will be experiencing a total closure starting tonight at 9:00 p.m. and last through 5:00 a.m. on this Sunday.

Along I -10 Katy freeway, there will be a closure starting tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. in the eastbound lanes from Silber Rd to IH-610 West Loop/ US 290 Direct Connect. This will reopen at 11:00 p.m. that same day.