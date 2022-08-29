SEABROOK, Texas (KIAH) — After a break from closures around the State Highway 146 project, drivers will see more work taking place throughout the week.

Beginning with nightly closures, Repsdorph and E. Meyer streets will be closed at the intersection of SH 146 Monday, Aug. 29, at 9 p.m. through Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 5 a.m., and again from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. This closure is to install girders on the Repsdorph overpass.

Eight off-duty police officers are anticipated to be used during these closures.

During the day, NASA Road 1 and Main Street in Seabrook will be fully closed to east and west traffic at the intersection of SH 146 daily on Tuesday from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This closure is for pouring a bridge deck on the southbound express bridge. Four off-duty police officers are anticipated to be used during these closures.

For more construction updates tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 5:30-9:30 a.m.