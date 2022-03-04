BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) – Time to prepare for more road closures out near SH-146 this weekend. Portions of the freeway as well as a ramp will be closed for areas near La Marque, Texas City and Baytown.

Starting tonight at 9 p.m. two lanes on SH-146 northbound will be closed between SH-255 to Missouri St. This is the portion of the freeway over the Fred Hartman bridge, it is not a total closure so drivers can still access the bridge. All lanes should reopen by Monday at 5 a.m.

In addition, a ramp closure is currently taking place on the southbound side of the ramp to get onto I-45 in La Marque/Texas City. This will remain closed on Monday at 4 p.m.

Work on SH-146 also continues near the Clear Creek Channel bridge in Seabrook. Barriers currently separate north and south bound traffic on the bridge.

For more construction updates tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday morning from 5:30-9:30 a.m.