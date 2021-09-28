Road construction for Galveston East End this week

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH)– Expect overnight delays around Broadway and 18th Street in the Galveston East End this week.

This is all for the storm sewer project in the area. The construction began Monday night and will continue until Thursday from 7 P.M. to 7 A.M. and will include the closure of the intersection at 18th and Broadway. Traffic traveling 18th Street will be re-routed with directional signs around 17th and 19th streets.

Work will take 4-5 nights. If the project is unfinished by Thursday, the work will pick up next Monday, October 5. Work is occurring overnight to avoid disruption to daily commuters. Each morning the road will be entirely open by 7 a.m. All work is weather permitting and could be delayed by rain.

