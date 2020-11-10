Road improvements coming to Highlands area

Driving on the LBJ freeway in North Dallas, especially while under construction, is pure misery. According to some, living next to it is pure hell.

HIGHLANDS (CW39) If you live in the Highlands area and use Wallisville Road, well heads up, because there are some changes your way.

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia recently announced

the start of construction on improvements along Wallisville Road in Highlands.



“We’ve seen tremendous growth in this area over recent years, especially with housing

developments along this corridor,” said Commissioner Adrian Garcia. “Many people use this

road to get to and from work. Kids wait alongside it to catch their bus. Improvements are

absolutely necessary for safety, our economy and I’m happy to finally begin the work.”



Improvements for the $2 million project include signal installations and turn-lane additions at

the intersections of Wallisville and Wade Road, Thompson Road, and FM 2100. Construction is

expected to be complete late 2021.



Drivers should expect single-lane closures and some full closures throughout the duration of

the project. Signage will be placed ahead of time to notify the public of upcoming closures.



“My office has received some concerns for work around school zones. Know that we have

coordinated with contractors and the school to work outside of peak drop-off and pick-up

hours. Hopefully this will help avoid some headaches for everyone,” said Commissioner Garcia.



For more information on this project, visit hcp2.com or call 713-274-2222.