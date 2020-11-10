Road improvements coming to Highlands area

HIGHLANDS (CW39) If you live in the Highlands area and use Wallisville Road, well heads up, because there are some changes your way.
Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia recently announced
the start of construction on improvements along Wallisville Road in Highlands.
“We’ve seen tremendous growth in this area over recent years, especially with housing
developments along this corridor,” said Commissioner Adrian Garcia. “Many people use this
road to get to and from work. Kids wait alongside it to catch their bus. Improvements are
absolutely necessary for safety, our economy and I’m happy to finally begin the work.”
Improvements for the $2 million project include signal installations and turn-lane additions at
the intersections of Wallisville and Wade Road, Thompson Road, and FM 2100. Construction is
expected to be complete late 2021.
Drivers should expect single-lane closures and some full closures throughout the duration of
the project. Signage will be placed ahead of time to notify the public of upcoming closures.
“My office has received some concerns for work around school zones. Know that we have
coordinated with contractors and the school to work outside of peak drop-off and pick-up
hours. Hopefully this will help avoid some headaches for everyone,” said Commissioner Garcia.
For more information on this project, visit hcp2.com or call 713-274-2222.
