HOUSTON (CW39) – To continue our coverage of Hurricane preparedness week…our road rule of the day will focus on evacuation routes during a storm. Danny Perez with TxDOT speaks on the importance of listening to these evacuation orders from officials .

What are zip zones?

The Houston-Galveston region has four zip zone areas, classified based on their level of threat from storm surge.

Use the hurricane zip zone maps to easily identify your evacuation zone so that you’ll be ready to move quickly if your zone is announced. If you have other family members who live in a coastal area, become familiar with their evacuation zone as well. You may be able to assist them with their evacuation plans.

Zip zone maps are updated annually before hurricane season.

Hurricane evacuation lane reversal routes – contraflow

In the event of a hurricane evacuation from low-lying coastal areas, existing highway lanes, both freeway and non-freeway, may be converted into “contraflow lanes.”

What is contraflow?

Contraflow is when vehicles travel in the opposite direction of a lane’s normal traffic flow.

This occurs during an event like a hurricane evacuation, when all traffic lanes move toward inland safety and away from the Gulf Coast.

A hurricane evacuation lane is an extra wide shoulder that is converted into an active thru lane in order to increase capacity during an emergency.

TxDOT wants you to have a plan!

Hurricanes bring many hazards to coastal and inland areas, such as storm surge, inland flooding, and strong winds. Understand what types of hazards could happen where you live and create a plan on how to prepare for them.

Make sure everyone in your household understands your hurricane plan. Also, create a plan for your place of work, children’s daycare, close relatives living in a nursing home or assisted living facility, and any place you frequent often.