HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s officially summer and many people are hitting the roads for family vacations due to high prices in air travel. We talked to Texas Department of Transportation’s Danny Perez to get a safety few tips to take with you on your road trip:

Always buckle up – drivers and all riders, day and night.

Be courteous to others on the road.

Drive a safe speed for traffic, weather and road conditions.

Put your phone away and focus 100 percent on driving.

Stop for all stop signs and red lights.

Use extra caution when driving at night or in bad weather.

The most important thing is to arrive at your destination safely, and that’s what TxDOT and CW 39 Houston want to make sure happens.

Remember to tune in each Thursday between 5:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. for more Road Rules on CW 39 Houston.