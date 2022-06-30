HOUSTON (KIAH) – The upcoming July 4 holiday weekend is often accompanied by a rise in drunk driving-related fatalities and serious injuries. This is why the Texas Department of Transportation started the “Faces of Drunk Driving” campaign.

In 2021, 38 percent of the total traffic fatalities during the July 4th holiday reporting period in Texas involved drivers under the influence of alcohol (DUI-alcohol), according to TxDOT. Last year, there were 384 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes during the July Fourth holiday time period, resulting in 18 fatalities and 51 serious injuries.

TxDOT’s Danny Perez talks about ways to prepare for driving this weekend:

TxDOT wants to remind people that drinking and driving is 100% preventable and can have serious physical, emotional and financial consequences that can last for years. A DWI can be expensive and cause legal hassles, difficulty finding or keeping a job, loss of trust from loved ones, and regret.

