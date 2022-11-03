KIAH (CW39) – Road rules is bringing awareness to safety when it starts to pour. Houstonians know all too well how quickly our roads can flood when the sky lets loose. Danny Perez with TxDot helps explain ways we can practice good driving in poor weather.

Danny says that TxDot works closely with Houston Transtar when roads start to flood. It first starts with preparation, making sure drains are clear and that there is nothing to disrupt the flow of water to get off the roadways. This includes building a task force with local law enforcement to seek out vulnerable areas in town.