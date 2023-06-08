HOUSTON (CW39) – From June 1 – Aug. 31, 2023, kindergarten through college students with an active, discounted METRO Q® Fare Card ride free on local bus, Park & Ride, METRORail, METRORapid and curb2curb services.

Students with an active, discounted Q® Fare Card, should continue to use their card as usual. During the summer, no funds will be deducted when you tap your card on METRO

Students can obtain a discounted Q® Fare Card through the online RideStore or any physical location. Proof of enrollment is required.

For K-12 students, one of the following must be provided:

Current school ID

Report card

Class schedule

For college students, METRO requires the following:

Government-issued photo ID

Proof of credit hours (choose one) Current class schedule Letter from college verifying you’re a current student Discounted METRO Q® Fare Card registration form signed and stamped by school registrar

