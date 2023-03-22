HOUSTON (KIAH) – You may be seeing groups of moving signs around the Galleria Thursday. Your vision isn’t messing with you, they will indeed be moving all across our area.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) will be making a stop in Houston in promoting their statewide “Be Safe. Drive Smart” initiative. They will be providing safety and guidance tips using new walking “human billboards” to get their message across town.

Courtesy of Texas Department of Transportation



Campaign ambassadors will carry sandwich boards with messages in English and Spanish to Pedestrian and bicyclist safety in Houston.

You may notice their presence outside and around the Houston Galleria area from 8am to 11am Thursday. But the initiative won’t stop there. TXDOT will make these appearances all across Texas reminding drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians to follow traffic safety laws and watch out for each other.

The organization reports a rapid increase of fatalities from 2017 to 2021, with pedestrian deaths up 34% and bicyclist related deaths up 58%.

TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign is an effort to help reverse this dangerous and deadly trend.