HOUSTON (CW39) – A vehicle is stolen every 44 seconds in the United States. According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, “The best vehicle theft prevention starts with you!”

Constable Mark Herman is reminding residents to lock your car doors, take the keys and never leave a running vehicle unattended!

