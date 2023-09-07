HOUSTON (CW39) – Danny Perez with TxDOT has information to share regarding the 69/610 project.

Northbound and southbound lanes at IH-610 West Loop will be closed overnight from 9:00 PM, Thursday, September 7 to 5:00 AM, Friday, September 8.

This weekend northbound and southbound lanes at IH-610 West Loop will be closed continuously from 8:00 PM, Friday, September 8 to 5:00 AM, Monday, September 11.

Detour to follow:

Southbound traffic to take connector to IH 610 Northbound Main Lanes. Take San Felipe Rd. exit. U-turn at San Felipe Rd. Take next entrance ramp onto IH 610 Southbound Main Lanes. Take connector to IH 69 Southbound Main Lanes. Northbound traffic to take connector to IH 610 Southbound Main Lanes. Take Bellaire Blvd exit. U-turn at Bellaire Blvd. Take next entrance ramp onto IH 610 Northbound Main Lanes. Take connector to IH 69 Northbound Main Lanes.