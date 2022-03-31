HOUSTON (KIAH) Mokaram Law Firm drops by CW39 Houston to discuss safe driving for teenagers. If you have a teenager in the house, you may not always be able to ride along with them on the road. Peyman Momeni of the Mokaram Law Firm is here with the Road Rule of the day.

It’s the parents. It starts with the parents. Parents are always good behavior for young drivers. You need to follow the rules. You need to watch the speed limit. You need to not use your phone when you’re driving. Peyman Momeni, Mokaram Law Firm

For more information from Mokaram Law Firm, call 713.900.2222. Spanish speakers are also available.