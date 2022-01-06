HOUSTON (KIAH) – Today’s edition of Road Rules is sponsored by the Mokaram Law Firm. CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe talks with Sgt. Dashana Cheek with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to discuss the Road Rule of the day.
Today, they discuss overall and bicycle safety and great tips to prepare before riding your bike, in this segment sponsored by the Mokaram Law Firm.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM. Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTbe
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.