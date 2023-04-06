HOUSTON (CW39) – April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month and AAA Texas, City of Houston Vision Zero, Texas A&M Transportation Institute as well as Allie’s Way Foundation will encourage drivers to remain attentive behind the wheel, especially during the popular spring and summer driving seasons.

According to the latest statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), distracted driving crashes increased by 12% from 3,154 in 2020 to 3,522 in 2021, a total of 8.2% of all fatalities reported. That’s an average of nine lives lost each day, although experts believe the numbers are much higher. There is smartphone technology meant to prevent distracted driving, but most drivers don’t use it.