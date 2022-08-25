HOUSTON (KIAH) – Ever wonder what the process looks like for shutting down roads during flood events? Maybe you’re just curious about how the city is monitoring the roads. TxDOT’s Danny Perez helps us understand the process in today’s Road Rule.

First, it’s important to remember road safety during any storm. That is turn around, don’t drown. When meteorologists or traffic anchors are telling you to stay off the road, it’s important to listen. Drivers that still have to find a way to work should remember to never drive into flooded roadways.

As for monitoring the situation, TxDOT, Houston Transtar, and local police work together to make sure roads are being shutdown or at least lanes being blocked off if water gets too high. TxDOT is the one that will produce the barricades or close gates, but the ultimate decision is made together.

Remember you can always tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic in the morning for updates on potential flooded roadways or check right here on our website for road conditions.