HOUSTON (CW39) It’s officially hurricane season and evacuating is very important for your safety. Traffic anchor Hannah Trippett talks with Texas Department of Transportation representative Danny Perez about how to safely leave when there is a storm in this segment sponsored by the Mokaram Law Firm.
- ‘The Karate Kid: The Musical’ makes world premiere
- Florida boat captain cut parasailing cable in accident that killed mom: report
- ‘Great Resignation’ highlights employee well-being
- Watchdog opens investigation into FDA response to formula recall
- ‘Bring back facemasks, pandemic far from over,’ Tijuana doctor says
- Canada’s gun reform laws: Would they work in the US?
- Sperm donor petitions court for custody of baby boy
- Meteorologists update 2022 hurricane outlook and it’s only looking worse