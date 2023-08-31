HOUSTON (CW39) – Constable Mark Herman wants to remind you that many school districts are back in session and you may have noticed an increase Constable presence in the school zones.



Please remember cell phone use is prohibited in school zones. This includes school parking lots and drives. Slow down, stay alert and put cell phones down.

It is a violation of Texas law to read, write, or send an electronic message while operating a motor vehicle, unless the vehicle is stopped.

