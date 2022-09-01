HOUSTON (KIAH) – Many people may already have their Labor Day weekend plans for where to go, where to eat, and what to do, but do you have a safe drive home if you’re planning on drinking?

TxDOT is urging drivers to be safe this holiday weekend with their campaign “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” We spoke with Danny Perez to get more safety tips for anyone planning to hit the roads:

Every year on Texas roads hundreds of people are killed and thousands seriously injured in drunk driving crashes—crashes that are 100% preventable. Last year Texas saw more than 25,000 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes, resulting in 1,100 fatalities and 2,560 serious injuries, according to TxDOT. On average, 1 person in Texas dies every 7 hours and 57 minutes because of a drunk driver.

