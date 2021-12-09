HOUSTON, (KIAH) – Today’s Road Rule of the day is now to stay safe at a railroad crossing. CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe talks with Harris County Sherriff’s Office Sgt. Dashana Cheek in this segment sponsored by the Mokaram Law Firm.

You want to always assume when the lights are flashing that there is a train coming. A lot of times at different intersections and railroad crossings may malfunction or the system could be down. There are railroad crossings with issues.

When you approach the intersection, you also want to look both ways. Be sure to stop about 15 feet away from the railroad itself. The reason is, there may be a vehicle behind you that may not be paying attention so if they strike you from behind, you want to give yourself enough room to avoid further collision and give you buffer.

