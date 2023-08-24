HOUSTON (CW39) – The National Weather Service states, that fire danger will continue today as a result of hot and dry air combined with extremely dry vegetation.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office urges you to please keep your butts inside the vehicle. Remember that dropping your cigarette butts out of your vehicle is not only littering, it is also super dangerous with the extreme heat

Sustained winds of 5-15 mph with higher gusts will also contribute to a rapid spread of wildland fires. This is rapidly becoming the biggest fire danger threat this area has had since the summer of 2000. Fires can spread rapidly in these conditions. Avoid activities that cause open flames or sparks. Properly discard of cigarettes. Avoid parking on dry grass and check trailers for dragging chains.