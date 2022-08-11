HOUSTON (KIAH) – The school year is here! Remember your commute through your neighborhood may look a little different, because of this we have tips from the Texas Department of Transportation to keep everyone safe.
• Be aware that traffic patterns around schools may have changed since the last school year.
• Stay alert and put your phone away. Using a handheld electronic device while driving in an active school zone is against the law.
• Always obey school zone speed limit signs. Remember, traffic fines increase in school zones.
• Drop off and pick up your children in your school’s designated areas, not the middle of the street.
• Keep an eye on children gathered at bus stops.
• Watch for children who might dart across the street or between vehicles.
