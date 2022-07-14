HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston is known for some of the best freeways in the country, making it a great passthrough city for truck drivers heading from coast to coast. For this reason, it’s also important for drivers to remember to share the road with our 18-wheeler visitors.

Drivers are especially at risk in Texas’s energy sectors. Oil and gas activity brings increased traffic and large trucks to production areas and surrounding communities.

TxDOT is reminding motorists in the state’s rural areas to take extra care when driving around trucks on Texas roadways because crashes between passenger vehicles and 18-wheelers and other large trucks can lead to death or serious injury.

in 2021, more than 79,000 crashes occurred in the states five major energy corridor’s, including Houston, according to TxDOT. That is a 20% increase from year to year.

Here are safety tips to remember when you drive:

• Follow the posted speed limit and adjust your driving to match road conditions.

• Focus 100% on driving and put your phone away: no talking or texting when behind the wheel.

• Give large trucks plenty of space. Be patient and pass only when it’s safe and legal to do so.

• Obey stop signs and traffic signals.

• Never drive under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.

• Always buckle up—drivers and passengers, day and night.

Remember to tune in each Thursday to No Wait Weather + Traffic from 5:30-9:30 a.m. for more Road Rules.