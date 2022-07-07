HOUSTON (KIAH) – Summer time can mean additional drivers on the road in areas they may not normally travel to, and because of this TxDOT is reminding drivers to ‘Be Safe. Drive Smart.’ with a campaign for the summer.

Speeding is the #1 cause of traffic crashes in Texas, and speeding increases the risk of death and serious injury when a collision occurs. Last year, there were more than 163,000 speeding-related crashes in the Lone Star State, and 1,532 people died as a result. That’s an average of four people killed daily in Texas due to speed-related incidents.

Danny Perez with the Texas Department of Transportation discusses the campaign with Hannah Trippett here:

Driving a safe speed often means more than following the posted speed limit. TxDOT has these safety tips for motorists:

• Match your speed to road conditions if there’s bad weather or you’re driving through a work zone.

• Slow down and allow for more distance to stop when traffic is heavy.

• Watch for signs alerting you of reduced speed limits ahead.

Remember to tune in each Thursday from 5:30-9:30 a.m. for more Road Rules.