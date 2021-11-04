Road Rules: What to do if you are in an accident

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Today’s edition of Road Rules is sponsored by the Makaram Law Firm. CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe talks with Sgt. Dashana Cheek with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to discuss the Road Rule of the day.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU GET IN AN ACCIDENT

“The first thing you want to think about is always going to be your safety, so if you’re on a public roadway, you want to move your vehicle off to the side of the road or into a parking lot where you’re safe from other vehicles,” Sgt. Cheek said. “

Additionally, you want to approach the other driver to see if there are any injuries to them. Once you’ve ascertained that, you want to call 9-1-1 and advise them of their location and the type of vehicles that are involved.

After you’ve done that, you can speak with the other driver if you feel comfortable. If you don’t you can remain in your vehicle until the police arrive. Once they come they’ll get all the pertinent information and have you guys exchanged information, as well as give you a case number that you can give to your insurance company. They can handle things from there.

IF YOU STRIKE A PEDESTRIAN

If you strike a pedestrian things are the same. You want to remain with the pedestrian and make sure they’re tended to. Make sure they get medical attention is needed. The same thing applies as far as the the officer responding and taking care of things.

IF YOU STRIKE A STATIONARY OBJECT

If you strike a stationary object, such as a vehicle or a pole or something, you do have the duty by law to advise the person that you have struck their vehicle. You need to leave a note with your telephone number and name, advising that person and they can contact you and go from there.

So of course, safety first and just make sure you contact the police and things will be handled from there.