HOUSTON (KIAH) – Has a road closure ever caught you by surprise? If so, it’s not because the city or state decided last minute to shutdown the freeway. In fact, this process takes time and involves many different organizations.

In today’s Road Rule, Danny Perez with the Texas Department of Transportation breaks down the process of how the organization’s involved alert the city, drivers, and construction crews of a pending road closure.

