HOUSTON (CW39) – Celebrating the holidays with friends and family should be a joyous time of year for everyone. Too often, however, the holiday season turns tragic because someone chooses to get behind the wheel after drinking.

Last year, Texas saw 48,641 traffic crashes during the holiday season which resulted in 433 fatalities and 1,695 serious injuries. Almost a quarter of those deaths—23%— were DUI-alcohol related, with 98 people killed and 236 seriously injured in drunk driving crashes.

With all of this in mind, the Texas Department of Transportation is launching its statewide “Drive Sober. No Regrets” holiday drunk driving prevention campaign on Thursday to encourage Texas drivers to always find a sober ride, if they’ve been drinking.

At the center of this year’s campaign is a Texas woman named Erin Crawford-Bowers who grew up without her parents, both of whom were killed in a drunk driving-related crash (when their vehicle was struck by an impaired driver) in the Houston area on 6/22/85 when she was just 6 months old. Now a mother of two herself and living in New Braunfels, TX, Erin is participating in TxDOT’s campaign to help prevent other families from going through what hers did.