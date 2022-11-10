HOUSTON (CW39) – It may be the aftermath of a car accident, residential trash, or even the product of storm damage that crosses your lane. What should you do about road debris?

Danny Perez with the Texas Department of Transportation explains the best practices surrounding this issue. Danny says, “Call us!”, their number is 713-802-5000. He suggests that you only call them for main roadway obstructions such as the 610 Loop or I-45, for example. If you see debris on a smaller city street you can call 3-1-1. If you are unsure about what jurisdiction you are under you can always call your local police department.

If you see any lighting that is out on the roads you can also call 3-1-1. You can also submit any concern to their website at www.txdot.gov.

Always treat a traffic light outage like a four way stop.