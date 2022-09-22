HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s not what any driver wants to experience when out on the roads, but are you sure you know what to do if you’re involved in a crash?

Danny Perez, with the Texas Department of Transportation, breaks down what to do in these situations.

Here is more information for what to do from TxDOT.

After a crash occurs

First, check for injuries. Move your car out of the roadway to a safer place where you can exchange names, addresses, phone numbers, vehicle identification numbers, vehicle license plate numbers, insurance information, and driver’s license information. Note the location of the crash and get the names and phone numbers of any witnesses.

When to call Police

An injury or fatality is involved

The vehicles cannot be moved

You suspect one of the drivers is intoxicated

One of the drivers has no insurance

One of the drivers leaves the scene