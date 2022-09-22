HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s not what any driver wants to experience when out on the roads, but are you sure you know what to do if you’re involved in a crash?
Danny Perez, with the Texas Department of Transportation, breaks down what to do in these situations.
Here is more information for what to do from TxDOT.
After a crash occurs
- First, check for injuries.
- Move your car out of the roadway to a safer place where you can exchange names, addresses, phone numbers, vehicle identification numbers, vehicle license plate numbers, insurance information, and driver’s license information.
- Note the location of the crash and get the names and phone numbers of any witnesses.
When to call Police
- An injury or fatality is involved
- The vehicles cannot be moved
- You suspect one of the drivers is intoxicated
- One of the drivers has no insurance
- One of the drivers leaves the scene