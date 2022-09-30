HOUSTON (KIAH) – We have our fair share of unique sightings on Houston freeways, but have you ever wondered what to do in a situation where you see road debris?

Danny Perez, with the Texas Department of Transportation, breaks down what drivers should do and who they should call in these situations.

It’s also important to remember TxDOT does not maintain roads, sidewalks, pedestrian or bike paths in cities within city/town or county jurisdiction.

If you see debris or a traffic light is out, you can report an issue here.