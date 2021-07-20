Road trip survey find favorite songs, snacks, complaints

HOUSTON (KIAH) In the thick of summer, gas is gaining in demand. A gas company recently commissioned a study to find out what a “typical” road trip actually looks like.

After asking 2,000 people, the standard road trip lasts around four hours and about 150 miles. Four people is the typical number who play two travel games. Four is the number of cries for asking “Are we there yet?”

The survey found that families argue twice on average about things like: Windows – open or closed. Who will sit where and who gobbled the snacks.

Grab 6 snacks per person because that’s how many are consumed on average. Most popular snacks are sandwiches, chips and sweets.

Fighting over the radio was surprisingly NOT on the list even though 41% enjoy listening… to about 40 songs.

Favorite tunes include “Dancing Queen” by ABBA. Another is “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi. Happy” by Pharrell. Lastly, “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers.

As for stopping too often, pit stops last about 17 minutes for an eight road trips a year.