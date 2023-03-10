HOUSTON (KIAH) – Around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning, Harris County deputies began investigating a crash with a fatality at the I-10 East Freeway eastbound at Dell Dale Street.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, along with an 18-wheeler, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. A woman was declared dead at the scene.

Harris County Sheriffs’ deputies said that all eastbound lanes of the East Freeway are shut down at Dell Dale Street. Gonzalez also said that the north and south interchange lanes to the Sam Houston Tollway are also closed.

@HCSO_VCD units are investigating a fatal crash at 15384 East Fwy (outbound), involving two vehicles and an 18-wheeler. One female driver was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene. All outbound lanes of the East Fwy are closed, traffic is being diverted to Dell Dale

