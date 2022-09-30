HOUSTON (KIAH) – Here we go again. Another weekend with a major closure on the 69/610 interchange project begins Friday, September 30.

Starting at 9 p.m. all main lanes north and southbound on I-69 will be closed until Monday, October 3 at 5 a.m. Sound familiar? This is the exact same closure that took place last weekend. If all goes as planned it is possible that we could see a repeat of TxDOT reopening the lanes early like we saw last weekend as well.

Alternate routes also remain the same, starting with all traffic being diverted to the open I-610 interchange ramps north or south. Remember the northbound exit ramp to I-610 north will also be closed throughout this time.

There are some slight variations to this weekends closure so make sure to plan ahead. The northbound I-69 entrance ramp from Chimney Rock will be closed, as well as the southbound exit ramp to Westheimer. Drivers instead will be redirected to the San Felipe St. exit when traveling on I-610.

Other alternate routes include avoiding the freeway entirely and taking side streets like Westheimer, Richmond, Westpark, or Bissonnet.

For more construction updates watch No Wait Weather + Traffic weekdays from 5:30-9:30 a.m.