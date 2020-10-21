Seabrook residents could see delays with area road closures

SEABROOK, TX (CW39) If you are a resident of Seabrook or will be traveling in the area anytime soon, there are some road closures you may want to be aware of.

Southbound lane closed between NASA Rd. to 6th Street in Kemah.

There’s also an upcoming closure that may slow down traffic on the bridge.

NASA Rd 1 to 6th St.

Oct. 23, 24 & Nov. 2-6

The outside (right) southbound lane on SH146 will be closed between NASA Road 1 in Seabrook and 6th Street in Kemah (times below). This closure is for delivering and setting concrete bridge girders. Four off duty officers are expected to be used in this closure.

a. 9:00am to 3:00pm 10/23/20.

b. 9:00pm 10/23/20 to 6:00pm 10/24/20.

c. 9:00pm To 5:00am nightly 11/2/20 to 11/6/20

Repsdorph to Hialeah

Oct. 19-24

The outside (right) southbound lane on SH146 will be closed between Repsdorph Rd. and Hialeah St. in Seabrook 9am-3pm daily from 10/19-10/23. This closure will also take place from 7am-4pm on 10/24. This closure is for retaining wall work and asphalt repairs. No off duty officers are expected to be used in this closure.

FM2094

Oct. 18-23

REMINDER

FM2094 will be fully closed just west of SH146 9:00pm Sunday 10/18/20 through 5:00am Friday 10/23/20. This closure is for construction of bridge columns. 4 off duty police officers are anticipated to be used in this closure.

a. Detour for traffic on SH146: FM2094 can be accessed by turning west on FM518 until you reach FM2094.

b. Detour for traffic on FM2094: SH146 can be reached by traveling west on FM2094, south on FM270, and east on SH96.

FM518

Nov. 8 – Nov. 13

REMINDER

FM518 will be fully closed (both directions) just west of SH146 9:00pm Sunday 11/8/20 through 5:00am Friday 11/13/20. This closure is for construction of fast-track concrete pavement. 6 off duty police officers are anticipated to be used in this closure.

a. Detour for traffic on SH146: FM518 can be accessed by turning west on SH96, then north on FM270 until you reach FM518.

b. Detour for traffic on FM518: turn south on Kemah Avenue, then east on Bel Road. (Kemah Avenue also known as Evergreen Memorial Parkway. Bel Road also known as Ralph Gordy Avenue)

An alternate detour will be set up for traffic coming from further west: SH146 can be reached by traveling south on FM270 and then east on SH96. FM518 Eastbound Lanes

Oct. 25 – Nov. 6

REMINDER

The eastbound lanes of FM518 will be fully closed just west of SH1469:00pm Sunday through 5:00am Friday each week from 10/25/20 through 11/6/20. The road will be open between 5:00am Friday and 9:00pm Sunday each week. The westbound lanes will remain open. This closure is for construction of bridge foundations. 4 off duty police officers are anticipated to be used in this closure.

a. No detour needed for traffic on SH146 because westbound FM518 will remain open.

b. Detour for traffic on FM518: turn south on Kemah Avenue, then east on Bel Road. (Kemah Avenue also known as Evergreen Memorial Parkway. Bel Road also known as Ralph Gordy Avenue)

An alternate detour will be set up for traffic coming from further west: SH146 can be reached by traveling south on FM270 and then east on SH96.