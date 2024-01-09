HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston police officer was hit by a car in the 11000 block of Westheimer Road overnight Tuesday morning, leading to parts of the road being closed.

The incident happened a little after 4 a.m. Tuesday on Westheimer near Wilcrest Avenue.

Westheimer Road still remains closed in both directions from Wilcrest to Walnut Bend Lane.

Police said a civilian crashed a car into some trees. One person got out of the car and ran away.

The wrecked vehicle flipped over on its side. Houston Fire Department officials said another person in the car that crashed had to be extricated out of the vehicle and taken to the hospital. The officer is doing okay.

Police said this is under investigation.