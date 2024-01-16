HOUSTON (KIAH) — Several roads in the Houston area are closed or being monitored for icy conditions on Tuesday morning.

Houston police said from midnight to 8 a.m. Tuesday, there have been more than 580 crashes reported, with more than 100 of them are ice-related.

HPD and other authorities are asking everyone who do not have to travel on Tuesday to stay off the roadways. But if you must travel, exercise extreme caution and avoid elevated roadways.

The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing to track the roads and has been working up and down major routes in Harris County, treating the freeways to reduce ice on the roadways.

Overnight Tuesday morning, a road crew traveled up on Highway 59/I-69, before coming back southbound and treating the roadway. Temperatures were in the mid-20s at the time of treatment. Outside temps read anywhere from 24 to 27 degrees as the operation was ongoing.

Further down the Southwest Freeway, Highway 59/I-69 is closed in both directions in the city limits of Stafford and Sugar Land.

Meanwhile on the northwest side, several roads have been reported with ice, including the Tomball Parkway, the North Sam Houston Parkway from I-45, the Northwest Freeway, the Grand Parkway at the Tomball Parkway and the Hardy Toll Road at FM 1960.

Several other roads in the Houston area are closed due to icy conditions. To get an updated list of closures, go to HoustonTranstar.org.