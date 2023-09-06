HOUSTON (CW39) – New lane closures for September include the inside (left) lane on SH-146 southbound frontage road from Nasa Rd 1 to Bel Rd. This will be closed daily from 5:00 AM on 9/5/23 to 5:00 PM on 9/8/23.

Full Closure REMINDER

The SH146 at NASA Pkwy intersection will be closed to east/west traffic continuously from 6:00 AM on Tuesday 9/5/23 to Friday 9/15/23.

Detour for NASA Pkwy traffic to continue east: Turn left onto Repsdorph Rd, take the first traffic circle exit, continue through the Repsdorph/E. Meyer and SH146 intersection, turn right onto Todville Rd, and right onto Main St. Detour for Main St traffic to continue west onto NASA Pkwy: Turn right onto SH146 NBFR, take the Repsdorph/E. Meyer u-turn, and right onto NASA Pkwy. Detour for SH146 southbound traffic to Main St: Turn left onto E. Meyer, right onto Todville Rd, and right onto Main St. Detour for SH146 northbound traffic to NASA Pkwy: Take the Repsdorph/E. Meyer u-turn, and then right onto NASA Pkwy.