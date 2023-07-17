HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are trying to figure out how a woman ended up in the center of the roadway before she was hit near Cypress late Sunday night.

Deputies said the woman was crossing the road near FM 1960 West around 11 p.m. Sunday night when a tan Volkswagen Passat going west hit her in the middle of the roadway.

The woman was taken the hospital, where she later died.

The driver remained at the scene. She was found not fault and released.

Deputies said that the pedestrian was crossing the road illegally.