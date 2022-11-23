HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week.

Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving Day) CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse. All administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week.

Friday, November 25, 2022 Thursday’s garbage, yard waste, and 4th Thursday & 4th Friday’s tree waste will be collected. Curbside recycling will be serviced on your next scheduled collection day, December 8, 2022. Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and the Reuse Warehouse will resume normal operations.

Saturday, November 26, 2022 Friday’s garbage and yard waste will be collected.

Curbside recycling will be serviced on your next scheduled collection day, December 9, 2022.

The District E Office will be closed on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.