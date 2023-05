HOUSTON (CW39) -The Southbound Connector Ramp To IH-69 SW is closed continuously from 9:00 p.m., Friday, May 19th to 9:00 p.m., Saturday, May 20th.

The detour is for traffic to continue on IH 610 Southbound mainlanes. Exit Fournace Pl./Bissonnet St. U-turn at Bissonnet St. onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Rd. Take next entrance ramp onto IH 610 Northbound mainlanes. Take connector to IH 69 Southbound mainlanes.