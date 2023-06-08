HOUSTON (KIAH) — A mother in her early 30s lost her life Thursday morning after losing control of her car along the 9080 block of the Southwest Freeway.

Police said the tragic accident happened a little before 2 a.m. after she crashed off the roadway, hitting two signs and was thrown out of the car. The car unfortunately ended rolling her over as she was unconscious.

At this time, police are saying the mother was not wearing a seat belt.

Police are also saying the infant, toddler, and a 12-year-old who were inside the car at the time were also not wearing seat belts.