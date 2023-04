HOUSTON (CW39) – Crews will close the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound exit ramp to Chimney Rock until at least early May starting tonight at 9 p.m. TxDOT is advising drivers to continue on the IH-69 southbound mainlanes and take the Fountain View exit ramp. Take the U-turn at Fountain View onto IH 69 Northbound Frontage Rd. then continue to Chimney Rock Rd.

