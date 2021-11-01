West University Place, Tx is dropping it’s speed limit in most of the city from 30 mph to 25 mph (Courtesy: CW39 HOUSTON)

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE (KIAH) – Starting November 1st crews in West University Place are replacing speed limit signs throughout the city. It will drop the speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour on most roads in the West University Place city limits. This includes more than 100 signs mainly along the city limits along Bissonnet Street, Bellaire Boulevard/Holcombe Boulevard, Kirby Drive, and Buffalo Speedway. The change comes after the city council awarded a contract to Traffic Engineers Inc. (TEI) to complete a Speed and Safety Traffic Study for the City in 2020.

It focused on analyzing traffic conditions to determine the feasibility of reducing the prima facie speed within the majority of City Streets from 30 mph to 25 mph. City leaders approved the traffic engineer’s recommendation to reduce the speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph on most local streets within city limits. That decision came after a series of public meetings.

There are exemptions to the approved new ordinance. Buffalo Speedway, which still has construction zones, will stay at 30 miles per hour. The speed limit along Bissonnet Street between the railroad tracks and Academy Street will stay at 35 miles per hour. Also, park zones and school zones are exempted from the new ordinance.

The changes and enforcement is anticipated to go into effect in the winter. There will be an educational campaign to inform the general public of the new speed limit especially on roads people use to cut through the city.

You can find more about the Speed Safety Study on the West University Place city website here.