Spike in traffic deaths in 2020 due to people not wearing a seat belt
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Here at CW39 NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC, we talk about traffic and how you can take precaution to keep you and your family safe. We talk about that all the time.
Today we’re going to revisit the topic of seat belt safety because the Texas Department of public safety says that there was a spike in deaths due to people not wearing a seat belt.
CW 39’s reporter Sydney Simone has more about the importance of clicking before driving off.
