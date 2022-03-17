HOUSTON (KIAH) – Along with St. Patrick’s Day, comes the booze. While many people are out and about celebrating, some people choose to make a dangerous decision – to drink and drive.

The Irish holiday is a cultural and religious celebration held every year on March 17. You typically see people wearing green and shamrocks for good luck. If you’re out partying or celebrating at a parade – you’ll notice a lot of drinking.

The concern isn’t what happens at the party, it’s what people do when it’s time to go home. That’s what many Houstonians and law enforcement officers worry about.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, one person in Texas dies every eight hours and 31 minutes in DUI alcohol-related traffic crashes. Last year, 1,029 people in Texas died in traffic-related crashes.

Galveston County says during St. Patrick’s day weekend in 2019, more than three out of five crash fatalities involved a drunken driver. That’s about 63%.

A driver that is convicted of a DUI could face thousands of dollars in fines, jail time, and have driving privileges revoked. In Texas, a first-time offender can receive a fine of up to $2,000 and spend up to six months in jail.

More recently in Harris County, the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office made several arrests this week for driving while intoxicated. Between March 13 and 14, four people were arrested. Their bonds were set to $100 each. This is just one example of many.

We want to make sure you get home safely. Make sure you have a designated driver. Whether that means taking a Lyft or Uber or calling a friend. If you witness drunk driving, call 911 immediately.